Examining the silver linings of the Maverick-Magic game on Spotify Live

Following the Dallas Mavericks loss to the Orlando Magic at home Friday night, we wrote a number of posts and recorded our usual post game show. Then I opted to get on Spotify Live! and talk to Mavs fans about the game. It was a lively discussion where there were numerous positive takeaways despite the loss.

We begin with a lot of praise for Christian Wood, paying particular attention to his efficient game and how that’s something Dallas fans will come to value. Then there’s some discussion about how the top nine rotation players should give fans a lot of confidence, but that the Mavericks need other players to step up as it’s a long season and players rest or get injured. There’s also a solid argument for why Christian Wood makes sense leading the bench unit, simply because without him it might be Spencer Dinwiddie-led pick and rolls with JaVale McGee.

One caller wanted to voice his apprecation for the McGee experience, even if it’s a bit weird sometimes. Another caller wanted to remind everyone about the growing pains that come with getting new players involved in rotations and defensive schemes in particular. The same caller also voices his displeasure with the Tyler Dorsey two way deal.

The caller after that wanted to focus on the Dallas range of outcomes and I believe that the Mavericks have a pretty high floor with Luka Doncic, it’s hard to say what their ceiling is at this point in time.

Here's the Friday night live edition of Group Therapy via Spotify Live.

