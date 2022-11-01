TNT Preview: The Nets look to build momentum while the Wolves try to extinguish Sun's hot streak

Although spooky season is officially behind us, TNT is featuring an exciting double header that could still have you jumping out of your chair.

To get things started, The Chicago Bulls face off against the Brooklyn Nets. With a healthy Zach Lavine, Chicago looks to rebound after a home loss to Philly. Brooklyn, coming off a win, is still looking for more consistent production out of their bench unit.

To cap off the night, The Minnesota Timberwolves look to battle the Suns in Phoenix. Both teams have high expectations going into the season. Minnesota is still trying to figure out its identity while Chris Paul, in year 17, showing no signs of slowing down coming off a masterful 15 assist/0 turnover game.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets

Tuesday, 11/01 at 6:30 pm CST on TNT

DraftKings Odds

Brooklyn Nets -2 (-110)

Over/Under 223

As Kevin Durant moved to 19th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list last night, there is no denying that the Nets are flooded with talent. They come into this game favored by 2 points at home against the Chicago Bulls. The Nets will be on the 2nd night of a back-to-back after having to battle for all 4 quarters to pull off a victory against a scrappy Pacers team last night. Chicago comes into town on 2 days of rest.

The money on this game has been dead even on the spread and the over/under. As talented as that Nets roster is, their version of iso ball can only take them so far. I expect Caruso and company to throw the kitchen sink at the Nets defensively and to pull off an upset on the road. I’m taking the Bulls +2.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns

Tuesday, 11/01 at 9:00 pm CST on TNT

DraftKings Odds

Pheonix Suns -5 (-110)

Over/Under 229

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The Suns are favored at home. With the best home record in the NBA last year, the Suns are continuing that trend starting off 4-0 this season. According to VSIN.com, 88% of the money is on Phoenix as the line has even been pushed up to -5.5 at some books. Minnesota, on the other hand, has been in the headlines for other reasons. A dark horse pick of some to make noise out of the West, The Wolves come into Tuesday’s matchup with a modest 4-3 record. Karl-Anthony Towns has even questioned rising-star teammate Anthony Edwards’ eating habits.

So the Suns don’t lose games at home and the Wolves are turning into a reality show. Seems like an easy bet, right? Well, I’m no math wizard but I don’t think Vegas could afford to build all those shiny, new buildings by handing out easy bets. Minnesota is still flooded with talent and defensively, matches up well with the Suns. Give me the Kardashi...wait.... the Timberwolves +5 with the points, and look for them to put on a show on the road.

Player Props

Karl-Anthony Towns - Double Double: Yes (+145)

His rebound total is set at 8.5 and is favored to hit the over so I prefer the value at +145 here instead.

Anthony Edwards - Over 22.5 points (-120)

A nationally televised game after getting called out by your teammate? You either die a hero or take enough shot attempts to become a villain. I’ll take my chances with the shot attempts.

