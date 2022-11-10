GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards

WHAT: Hopefully rebounding after a terrible loss to the Magic

WHERE: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: After a loss that should sting for some time to the Orlando Magic, the Dallas Mavericks must rebound quickly to play the Washington Wizards on the second night of a road back-to-back.

Last night’s game gave me an actual headache, which was why my recap was garbage. Sorry about that. Hopefully, the Mavericks appear ready to actually play against the Wizards, as it’s not fun watching a disinterested team.

With Bradley Beat out due to COVID stuff and Kristaps Porzingis ducking Dallas (he has a leg injury), this is a game Dallas should win. AND YET considering they play down to their opponents, it’s impossible to say what might happen.

We’ll write somethings after the game, podcast too, and there will be plenty tomorrow. Hope everyone is doing well. Go Mavs.