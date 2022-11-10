Stats rundown: 3 numbers to know from a Dallas Mavericks loss to the Washington Wizards, 113-105

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Washington Wizards Thursday night in Washington, 113-105. The game stayed close most of the night, but the Wizards eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter. Washington led by 14 at one point, and the Mavericks never really threatened after that.

Kyle Kuzma led both teams with 36 points and 11 rebounds. Rui Hachimura chipped in 23 points off the bench. Spencer Dinwiddie led the Mavericks with 33 points. Luka Doncic scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Here are three important numbers from the game:

61.9%: The Mavericks’ free throw percentage

Dallas is nothing if not consistent. They’ve been missing free throws for the entire Luka era. Tonight they went 13-of-21 from the charity stripe. Compare that to the Wizards’ 19-of-20, 95%. If the Mavericks are going to draw fouls at a high rate (they came into this game leading the NBA in free throw attempt rate), then they should consider hitting those free throws at an average rate. Coming into tonight, they were shooting 74.5% from the line, 25th in the NBA.

-16: The Mavericks’ deficit on points in the paint

The Mavericks are excellent at defending the restricted area, allowing the fifth fewest attempts at the rim in the league. But just a bit further out they struggle, and it showed tonight. They were outscored in the paint 52-36. Dallas failed to get to the rim and allowed the Wizards to waltz right into the paint.

5: The number of 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr.

One of the bright spots in the game is Hardaway shooting well. He went 5-of-11 behind the arc against the Wizards, a season-high in 3-pointers made. The Mavericks desperately need Hardaway’s shooting, and if he can hit big shots at a high volume, it will unlock other facets of the offense.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.