Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Saturday, November 12th, 2022; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -5 (-110)

O/U 217

Mavs ML: -205

Odds up to date as of 12:30 PM CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks are coming off of two bad losses against the Magic and Wizards. Hopefully the embarrassment of losing back-to-back games in that fashion has ignited a light under this team. This coupled with the return of Christian Wood, and Damian Lillard finding his groove for the Trailblazers, should be a recipe to take the over on the total points. Although Dallas and Portland are both bottom three in pace, with two of the most dynamic scorers in Lillard and Doncic, as well as average defenses, there should be a lot of shots falling tonight.

Player Props

Tim Hardaway Jr. over 10.5 points (-120)

Jerami Grant over 17.5 points +100

Tim Hardaway Jr. simply has too much volume for this line to be as low as it is. He takes a lot of threes and occasionally pull up jumpers, and is their Mavericks fourth offensive option, and sometimes third. For the Mavericks to win, they probably need him to go over this line.

Jerami Grant has averaged over 23 points a game in his last five, and with a lot of the defensive focus on Lillard and Simons, Grant should see a lot of opportunity tonight.

Player of the Day:

Luka Doncic to score 35+ points (+125)

Doncic has had two poor shooting performances in a row, and with Portland lacking the length and size that Orlando and even Washington to an extent have, Doncic should be looking to attack early and often, and get back to his elite efficiency.