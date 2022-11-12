GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers

WHAT: Showing any sign of life whatsoever in a weekend home game

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: Perhaps the debut of the new City Edition uniforms will give the Dallas Mavericks some life because they’re staring at a losing streak in the face after losing two straight road games against lottery teams.

Christian Wood is currently listed as probable (I’m writing this about 4:00 pm CST), so that should help the offense which has been anemic lately. It would be nice to see head coach Jason Kidd do some in game coaching, but that seems like a lot to wish for.

Maybe I’m just grumpy. Two terrible losses back to back will do that to one’s fandom. Anyway, everyone have fun. Check out some of the posts around the site if you missed coming by yesterday. We had three very good columns. Let’s see what we do after the game. Go Mavs.