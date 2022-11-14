Dorsey, Hardy, and Wright shine in Texas Legends’ home opener

The Dallas Mavericks’ players assigned to the Texas Legends of the G League are proving they have something to offer to the roster. The Legends won their home opener against the Birmingham Squadron Saturday night, 129-103. The win makes the Legends 2-1 on the season.

Tyler Dorsey led all scorers with 25 points, going 5-of-8 from deep. He also grabbed six rebounds. Not to be outdone, Jaden Hardy scored 24 points on 5-of-10 shooting from behind the arc. He also dished out six assists and grabbed six rebounds. McKinley Wright IV showed off his skill running point, handing out eight assists while also scoring 22 points.

Also of note was James Banks III dominating the glass, leading both teams in rebounds with 13. Yudai Baba and Grant Riller both scored 15 points.

The Mavericks haven’t needed their services yet this season, but it’s nice to know Dallas has Hardy, Dorsey, and Wright waiting if they have injury issues. Especially encouraging is their shooting. The three players combined to go 12-of-22 on 3-pointers. You can never have enough shooting, and if they can transition that efficiency to the NBA, the Mavericks will definitely be able to use them at some point this season.

The Legends are on the road this week, with a couple of games in Mexico City against the Capitanes on Monday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. CST. Both games can be seen on the Legends’ website and Facebook page. It’s the Legends first-ever time playing in Mexico City.