TNT Double-Header: Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets

Its Tuesday which means we have a two game TNT slate tonight. This slate includes a Western Conference battle with plenty of star power, as well as an east coast vs west coast night cap. Let’s see where there might be some dollars to be made, if you’re into that sort of thing (you should be, it’s fun).

DraftKings Odds: Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Memphis +3.5 (-110), New Orleans -3.5 (110)

Over/Under: 229 (-110)

Moneyline: Memphis +135, New Orleans -155

This game offers plenty of fire power as we get a matchup up #1 and #2 overall draft picks from the 2019 draft class. Ja Morant has been his normal self, averaging 28-7-6. An MVP caliber player leading a solid Grizzlies team. Desmond Bane has established himself as the clear number two option there scoring almost 25 a game while shooting an impressive 45% from downtown. On the other side we get a team with a starting lineup of C.J. McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas, and pretty soon we just might see the highly coveted Victor Wembanyama on the team, courtesy of the abysmal Lakers. The Pellies have a great team when healthy and once they figure out the chemistry fully, they could be dangerous.

In terms of the spread we see the money coming in on the Pelicans as 64% of the handle is in their favor. The public also is favoring the over as 63% of the bets are on the over. I am going to have to go against the public here as I am taking the Grizzlies +3.5. On paper the Pellies have the star power however, it looks like they are still trying to figure out how to play together with so many mouths to feed. The Grizzlies on the other hand know everything runs through Ja. I think knowing their identity will get them the +3.5 tonight and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them win outright.

Looking at the over/under, I am going with the public here as both teams are in the top half of the league in possessions per game. More possessions = more opportunities to score. This should be a fun back and forth game so give me the over and lets watch Ja and Zion jump out the gym.

A player prop for this game that stands out to me is:

Ja Morant over 42.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110). Ja averages a career high 21 shot attempts, making an average shooting day enough for a 25-30 performance. The Pelicans are giving up an average of 25 points 7 points and 11 assists to points guards this year making this a great spot for Ja to eat.

DraftKings Odds: Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings

Spread: Brooklyn +2 (-110), Sacramento -2 (110)

Over/Under: 226.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Brooklyn +110, New Orleans -130

An east coast vs west coast night cap is in store for the late game on TNT tonight. The KD led Nets travel to Sacramento to face a young Kings squad. The Kings are looking for their 4th straight home win and against a team with Ben Simmons on it, I wouldn’t be surprised if they pick up this win. The Nets are looking to bounce back coming off a loss to the Lakers.

In terms of the spread, the public has 66% of the handle on the Kings to cover the 2 points. I like this as the only real threat is KD. Look for the Kings to double team every chance they get. I am not saying they will stop KD as no one in the world can however, slowing him down just enough should be the winning recipe to cover 2 points if not more. In terms of the over/under 80% of the handle is on the over. The public absolutely loves the over and if it’s one thing we all know it’s to fade the public. I will personally be staying away from this line however I would be leaning the under as the Kings would need to put up the majority of the points for this to cover. If the game stays close as it is predicted to I could see it being lower 100’s for each team.

A player prop for this game that stands out to me is:

Domantas Sabonis over 17.5 rebounds + assists (-125). Sabonis is coming off a monster 22 rebound 8 assist game and it should continue tonight. In the past two games Zubac pulled down 15 boards and Anthony Davis grabbed 18 boards against the Nets. They give up a lot of rebounds tonight and Sabonis happens to be one of the best in the league at grabbing rebounds. He is averaging 11 boards and 6 assists on the young season and tonight I expect him to grab around 15 tonight.

