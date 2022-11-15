Mavericks Odds: How to bet the LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs are coming off a win against the current 1 seed in the West, a game where Luka Doncic dominated with a 40-point triple-double. Can Doncic keep up the magic against a team he knows all too well? We have witnessed some dominate performances from Doncic against this Clippers team over the years, look for that to continue tonight!

Game Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022; 7:30pm CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -6.5

O/U: 211.5

Mavs ML: -295

Odds up to date as of 8 am CST from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

The Mavericks come into this game as six and half point favorites. With the Clippers coming into a second night of a back-to-back and already down Kawhi Leonard and John Wall, this line stands out to me. The Clippers are 8-6 with five of these wins coming against the Rockets and Lakers, who are at the bottom of the conference up to this point. I believe this is the perfect game for the Mavs jump on a lead early and never look back. Mavs have played well at home this season with six of their seven wins coming at the AAC. I look for this trend to continue tonight as I will be taking Mavs with the points.

O/U

The O/U is set at 211.5. The is a line that I will be staying away from. Both teams play a slower game as the Clippers rank 23rd in pace while the Mavs are dead last in the category. The under has hit in 11 of the Clipper games which can be attributed to their good defense and less than impressive offense. I would lean the under if making a selection here as we should see a slower defensive game.

Player Props

Let’s take a look at some player props that stand out today.

Luka Doncic over 32.5 points (-125).

Over their last five matchups Doncic is averaging 37.8 points against this Clippers squad. The last two games alone he has put up 51 and 45 respectively. The Clippers seem to bring out the best in Doncic as he looks to continue his success against theme tonight.

Paul George over 23.5 points (-110)

The scoring has to come from somewhere tonight and look no further than Paul George himself. In the last three games against the Mavericks George is scoring nearly 28 points per game. I see this being a sweat free cash and love parlaying both of these props together for a (+285) play.

Same Game Parlay

If you are new to DraftKings Sportsbook you can find a category of bets labeled “Quick SGP”. This stands for “same game parlay”. One SGP has caught my eye and it’s at +800 odds. The parlay consists of Dallas ML, Luka 30+ points, and Paul George 30+ points. At +800 odds I like the value here as both players are capable of putting up 30 any given night.

PLAY OF THE DAY

Luka Doncic over 2.5 threes (-130). Doncic averages 3.6 made threes per game against the Clippers in his career. Over the last five matchups Doncic has averaged 5.4 made threes per game. Doncic has been in a slump from downtown however, if there is ever a game to get him back on track, its this one.