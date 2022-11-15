GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

WHAT: Trying to notch another win over a Western Conference Rival

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: Ah the Clippers. There are few teams which seem to raise the ire of Luka Doncic like playing the other Los Angeles team. Getting knocked out of the playoffs two years in a row by the same guys will certainly do that to someone.

But with Kawhi Leonard out with injury management and the Clippers playing on the second night of a back to back, the Mavericks are in a very good place to beat Los Angeles. They have just one more win than Dallas after coming into the season crowned as the Western Conference favorites. This should be a really fun game and hopefully one where Dallas comes out ahead in a big way.

Check back after the game with plenty of coverage as the Mavericks host Houston tomorrow night!