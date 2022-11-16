Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

A clutch 4 quarter performance from Reggie Bullock helped the Mavericks avoid a calamity. With Houston coming into town, the team will need to bring the energy and effort needed to take care of business. Rolling the ball out to center court and expecting a victory simply won't cut it. The Rockets are inexperienced, but they are young and athletic and can fly up and down the court. If the Mavericks suffer from heavy legs or show signs of malaise, another disappointing loss could be on the horizon.

Game Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 16, 2022; 7:30pm CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -9

O/U: 221.5

Mavs ML: -455

Odds up to date as of 8 am CST from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

In every movie involving a natural disaster, there is often a scientist desperately trying, and failing, to warn the general public about what was coming. Today, I will play the role of socially awkward scientist whose message about impending doom is likely to fall on deaf ears. Stay away. There could be an ocean between myself, and the 9-point spread, and I still wouldn’t feel safe.

Why? For one, the Mavericks’ defense is a nightmare. Rim protection is non-existent. Rotations are sloppy and often just for show. Because of that, I wouldn't feel safe laying 9 points against a local over 40 men’s team with the Mavericks. Second, and most importantly, the Mavericks are 0-9 against the spread in their last nine games. The MoneyLine has no value and the over/under is a crap shoot. I expect the Mavs to win but only David Blaine can make a double-digit lead disappear the way this team can.

Player Props

First Field Goal: Luka (+380)

Luka Over 2.5 3s (-140)

Luka Over 32.5 Points (-115)

Race to 10 Points 2nd Quarter Rockets (+165)

If anyone is interested in a old-school, hard fought, defensive battle, this isn’t the game for you. The looks will be there for the Mavericks. The question is whether the role players can hit open shots. Luka will get his so focus on his individual props.

As far as the second quarter, we know Luka loves to play the entire 1st quarter and sit the first 6 minutes of the second quarter. After how the bench performed yesterday, I feel comfortable betting on the fact the Rockets will cut into any lead once the Mavericks turn to their second unit to start the 2nd.

Play of the Day

Luka Points, Rebounds, Assists Over 49.5 (-125)

The Rockets done have a single plus defender that can give Luka problems. This is the easiest bet of the night.