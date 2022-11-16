GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

WHAT: The first Luka Doncic-less game of the season

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: The Dallas Mavericks will play their first game of the season without Luka Doncic as they face off against the Houston Rockets. Houston is currently the worst team in the NBA, having won just two games in 14 tries.

Dallas is also without Maxi Kleber and JaVale McGee, each of whom are missing the game with minor injuries. Davis Bertans will be available for the first time this year.

Expect a heavy dose of Spencer Dinwiddie of course and perhaps Tim Hardaway Jr. could make a shot tonight. It’s a little weird that the Legends players (Jaden Hardy, is the prime example) haven’t been called up, but hey what do I know. I look forward to seeing the weird point guard minutes when Dinwiddie goes out.

I just hope the Mavericks win tonight.