Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks loss to the Houston Rockets, 101-92

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Houston Rockets, 101-92, in Dallas Wednesday night. The Rockets didn’t exactly play well, but the Mavericks didn’t make them pay for it. Dallas missed a ton of shots and refused to capitalize on the Houston mistakes.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led all scorers with 28 points. Christian Wood chipped in 26 points off the bench to go along with eight rebounds. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green led the Rockets in scoring with 17 points each. Alperen Sengun blocked five shots.

Here are three numbers from the game:

0: The number of Mavericks starters who scored in double digits

The Dallas starters were outscored by Hardaway, 28-27. That’s bad. The Mavericks missed an incredible amount of shots, and it showed on the stat sheet. Reggie Bullock scored zero points on 0-of-6 shooting. Luka Doncic or no, the Mavericks have to get more out of their starters.

19: The number of blocked shots by the Rockets

Houston was a menace on defense tonight. They’re not a good team, but they really get after it when defending. Per Stathead, this is only the 35th time a team has recorded that many blocks since the NBA started recording it as a stat in 1973.

23: The number of turnovers committed by the team that won, the Rockets

The Mavericks were plus-17 in turnovers and still managed to lose. I cannot comprehend how the Rockets were able to win with a turnover margin that bad. It will take some time for me to recover from this stat alone. What a weird and not fun game.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.