Quote board: the Mavericks speak after losing to the Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks got embarrassed on their home court Wednesday night, falling to the Houston Rockets 101-92. Despite some leads, this never felt like a game the Mavericks had within their control. Luka Doncic sat for rest-related reasons and the Dallas roster looked unable to function without him.

Here’s what Jason Kidd, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith had to say in postgame media availability

Jason Kidd

(On why the team couldn’t get traction after taking a lead in the first half...)

“I think maybe tired bodies. We shot 55 3s – didn’t shoot the ball straight. When you don’t shoot the ball straight. When you don’t shoot the ball straight and the ball doesn’t touch the paint, you know, there’s a couple of things [wrong]. 55 3s, that’s a first – and then 19 blocked shots for them – I’ve never seen that stat, either. We didn’t do well finishing at the rim, boxing out or shooting the ball tonight. We had a lot of great looks. Maybe it’s just fatigue from last night.”

(On generating offense without Luka Dončić...)

“I thought we did a really good job. We had 102 shots – that’s more than when Luka [Dončić] plays. I don’t think it was generating shots, it was being able to make them. That’s been our issue all season. As nice as the game was last night, it wasn’t very kind to us today. We’ve got to get better. We shot 30%. One-hundred-and-two shots and you shoot 30%, you’re not going to beat anybody in this league – no matter what their record is.”

(On getting outrebounded...)

“We talked before the game that they’re all going to crash. It’s an iso team, they’re going to shoot. The way they get their other shots is by crashing. In that first quarter, we gave up four offensive rebounds right off the bat and that’s one of the issues we have as a team, giving up rebounds. Tonight, 56-38, they dominated the boards.”

(On Houston’s 15-0 run at the end of the first half...)

“Great question. We didn’t score and they did. It’s that simple. Runs are about what can you do. Well, we didn’t play any defense. We took the lead and I thought we relaxed a little bit. They kept playing. We were fortunate just to be down six.”

Tim Hardaway Jr.

(On how much of this loss is attributed to him playing extra minutes last night…)

“I don’t think there is an excuse. We just have to be better. We have to be better from start to finish – everyone. It is not an excuse. We have a couple of guys bruised and banged up, but it is always next man up. I think we will learn from this and keep moving forward. We played a good, young team. They played fast, but we should have taken care of business at home. We need to be better.”

(On tonight’s shooting performance…)

“I think we can be better. I think in the fourth quarter we had a lot of open looks, they just didn’t go down. They had 19 blocks. We deserved it. They were protecting the paint and doing their thing. You have to give them credit.”

(On the Rockets’ 15-0 run to end the first half…)

“I don’t know. We just have to be better. I don’t know what else to say. We just have to be better. We have to end the quarters well. We have to start the quarters well. That goes for everyone. It is just very disappointing.”

(On if he felt the team was forcing shots tonight…)

“Yes, I believe so. They were definitely flying around and contesting hard. We just have to do a better job of re-driving and kicking. But also, I think we turned down a lot of shots where we thought they were closing in and then we got into a bit of a bind. It is a little bit about being aggressive and making the right play, just finding the right balance between those two.”

Dorian Finney-Smith

(On shooting poorly as a team tonight…)

“We got good looks. We probably settled a little too much for the 3. We got good looks, well I got good looks. I have to make shots. My legs were good enough to make shots, I just didn’t. Ain’t no excuse. Just got to guard better in the first half. We gave up some offensive rebounds. We tried to pick it up, but they were the better team tonight.”

(On playing without Luka Dončić...)

“It is tough. But we have enough in this locker room. If me, Reg [Reggie Bullock] and Spence [Spencer Dinwiddie] make some of them 3s, it would be a different game. But the ball just didn’t go in.”

(On playing a back-to-back and protecting the lead...)

“We got up 25 last game. We just have to come out and be more prepared. We got good shots. We got great shots. Maybe settled a little bit. But, we got great looks and if we hit some of those shots it would be a different game.”

