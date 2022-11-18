GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

WHAT: Game one of two in a home series against the same team!

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks have had one day to get themselves together after losing to the Houston Rockets in a horrendous game. They have a chance to atone, some, by playing a Denver Nuggets team that’s dealing with some annoying illness related problems.

First, Nikola Jokic and Jamaal Murray are out and are in the COVID health and safety protocols. Then Aaron Gordon is seemingly dealing with another illness and is listed as questionable.

On the Dallas end of things, JaVale McGee is probable after missing two games with a neck strain. Reggie Bullock is still listed as questionable as of this writing on the NBA injury report but twitter seems to think he’s now probable? Either way, it’s a very close to totally healthy Mavericks team.

This should be a game the Mavericks win. I keep writing that because I think they are good. Alas, they keep disappointing me. See you all after the game, I’m on recap.