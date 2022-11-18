Luka Doncic records 50th career triple double

Luka Doncic keeps breaking records. As he and the Dallas Mavericks played the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Doncic moved up in the history books, recording his fiftieth career triple double.

With a dime to a cutting Josh Green with 1:42 to play in the third quarter, giving the Mavs a 100-77 lead, Doncic became the tenth player in NBA history to record 50 triple-doubles in his career.

“It’s great. It feels amazing,” Doncic said after the game. “It’s a pleasure. I’m just really glad that I’m here and doing this.”

Doncic is the second fastest player to reach this mark, both in terms of age and games played. He did so at 23 years and 263 days and 278 games.

Naturally, Oscar Robertson is the only player to reach 50 triple doubles faster. He did it at age 23 and 42 days. It also took him only 111 games to hit it. He was special.

For Doncic, though, he has shattered the Mavericks’ triple-double mark. Jason Kidd, now the team’s head coach, held the previous record with 21, having logged it after playing 500 games with the franchise.

Dirk Nowitzki, in his storied career, only logged two triple-doubles.

Doncic is destined to set many more records before his days in Dallas are done.

“It’s pretty impressive,” Kidd said. “He’s already re-writing the record book. That’s pretty cool – to do it, to be the second. Oscar was pretty special, so now to be right there with Oscar, to be the second-fastest to 50, just shows you how good he is.”