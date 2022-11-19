The Mavericks destroy the Nuggets in a bounce back home win

The Dallas Mavericks got it together to defeat the Denver Nuggets, 127-99. After losing Wednesday night to the Houston Rockets, a team considered by many to be the worst team in the NBA, Dallas needed a resounding win to work past the hangover of the brutal loss.

Josh Bowe and I got together to talk about the win on Mavs Moneyball: After Dark. Though it’s a bit difficult to take any speciic things away from a game against an opponent in the Nuggets who were missing three of their best players (Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon), a convincing win was needed for these Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks had a bit of a slow start, but when Christian Wood entered the game the offense super charged and Dallas proceeded to score a ton of points to hold off the Denver Nuggets. Though Dallas did give up a few runs, Jason Kidd actually coached a little and used timeouts to slow the moment of the Nuggets. Shots fell for Dallas, which is always helpful, and Luka Doncic played a phenomenal game in a season full of such performances.

This show is perhaps an overreaction to win that was obvious before tip off, but considering how poorly the Mavericks have played against lesser opponents, there’s nothing which should be underanalyzed. The Mavericks needed this win in a big way and that it became a huge win by margin is nice to see.

All of that and more is on this Friday night episode of Mavs Moneyball After Dark.

