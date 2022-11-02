GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

WHAT: Winning two and a row, perhaps!

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: There are some bizarre gaps in games in this early portion of the season. Dallas last played Sunday night and got a two day break before hosting the Utah Jazz tonight. The Mavericks are looking to establish some consistency and can hopefully notch a win against a hard-playing Utah Jazz team that’s surprising the NBA early on.

Lauri Markkanen is the guy the Mavericks must try to slow down, pouring in 23 points and grabbing nine boards a game. Dallas will hopefully try to get Christian Wood a bit more involved this game after some slower outings for the big man. Luka Doncic’s interest will likely decide how this game goes. If he comes out ready to cook, then it could be a short night for the Jazz

