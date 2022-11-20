Texas Legends update: Hardy continues to cook

The Texas Legends had a bit of a rough week, going 1-2 over a three game stretch that included two road games in Mexico City. But the Dallas Mavericks’ two-way players and assignee Jaden Hardy are playing well for the Legends.

The Games

The Legends dropped the first game against the Capitanes in Mexico City, falling 120-97. The Legends didn’t help themselves, turning the ball over a season-high 19 times. Hardy led the Legends with 26 points. Tyler Dorsey chipped in 20 points in the loss.

The Legends got back on track the next game, though, defeating the Capitanes 127-114. Dorsey led all scorers with 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds. McKinley Wright IV added 29 points and eight assists. Hardy missed the game with an undisclosed illness.

Back at home Friday night, the Legends took on the Birmingham Squadron. The teams stayed close all game, but the Legends eventually fell 117-114. They had a chance to tie the game with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but both Dorsey and Wright missed 3-pointers to end the game.

Hardy, back from his illness, led all scorers with 29 points. Tyler Hall added 21 points and four rebounds. Wright had 19 points and a season-high 15 assists. Dorsey struggled from deep, going 1-of-7 on 3-pointers, but still managed to get 11 points. His shot looked good, but just didn’t fall.

Progress for the Mavericks’ rostered players

Hardy is killing it with the Legends, averaging 27 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. He’s shooting 43% on 3-pointers. With the way he’s been playing there have been calls to bring him back to the Mavericks and see what he can offer them. But that seems hasty to me. With the Legends, Hardy can get 30+ minutes per game and room to make the mistakes rookies will make. But his shot is for real and he doesn’t have to be wide open to get it off.

Dorsey is struggling with his 3-point shot, but it’s been a small sample size. He’s shooting 34% from deep, but still averaging 19.2 points per game. If he can get his shot figured out, he’d be a good backup for Tim Hardaway Jr. in case of injury or trade.

Wright, on the other hand, is shooting 42% from behind the arc, averaging 22 points and 7.5 assists per game. He could probably fill the role currently occupied by Facu Campazzo, should the Mavericks ever choose to move on from the newly signed veteran.

The Mavericks have some depth in the G League for the first time in a while. All three players they have on the Legends could step in and help out in limited roles should Dallas find themselves plagued by injuries. It’s a luxury they haven’t been used to lately.