GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

WHAT: Game two of two in a home series against the same team!

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: Playing against a Denver team missing their top three players for the second time in two games seems a bit unfair. In fact, Dallas has had some pretty absurd luck when it comes to playing against teams missing their top players.

However, Luka Doncic knows this is the case and had this to say after the big win Friday night, “We kind of know [in past games this season] when the other team has superstars out that we lose a game. We’re kind of known for that, I guess. Today we had to change this.”

It was a nice change! Hopefully the Mavericks come out and do it again Sunday night because the Mavericks can use all the wins they can get.

See everyone after the game.