Stats Rundown: 3 numbers from the Mavericks excruciating loss to the Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks lost a very winnable game to a shorthanded Denver Nuggets squad Sunday night in Dallas, 98-97. As it literally is for every single Mavericks loss this season, this one had an unfortunate asterisk — the Nuggets were without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon.

This was another bad loss, so let’s just get into the numbers so we can get out of here.

6: Combined points from Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock

There’s been much consternation from the Mavericks fan base about the starts to the season from the Mavericks two starting wings, especially Bullock. Tonight certainly won’t help.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock played a combined 62 minutes and scored six points on 2-of-10 shooting and 2-of-9 from three. This has been said a thousand times already, but the Mavericks just have to get more from this duo, especially Bullock.

6 (again!): Made three pointers by Josh Green

Josh Green entered Sunday night’s game with 11 made three this season. He made a career-high six against the Nuggets, over half his season total.

Green was fantastic and easily the best player on the floor for the Mavericks. He scored a career-high 23 points in 30 minutes and it honestly feels ridiculous that the Mavericks lost a game where Green scored so many points. A shame to waste this game, but a good sign for Green’s development.

57.1: Mavericks team free throw shooting percentage

There’s going to be a lot of talk about Luka Doncic’s struggles, Christian Wood’s minutes, and the continued struggle of the role players, but once again the Mavericks could have avoided an embarrassing loss if they just hit their free throws.

Dallas shot 12-of-21 from the line. Doncic missed four three throws. Dwight Powell missed three. If those two just make one more each, the Mavericks win. Tough game and tough loss.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.