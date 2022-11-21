Two steps forward, two steps back, the Dallas Maverick way

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Denver Nuggets Sunday night, 98-97. The Nuggets were without three of their best players and the Mavericks demolished this same team Friday night, making the loss even more difficult to process.

Josh Bowe and I get together to try to make sense of how this could happen in the way it happened. Luka Doncic looked rough from the opening tip and while he eventually settled down, there wasn’t a person on the roster past Josh Green and Davis Bertans that seemed capable of hitting shots.

There was a weird snafu to end the first half and start the second which caught the Mavericks off guard, but this game boils down to being another in a string of bad performances that the Mavericks are going to regret losing later in the year.

We talk about all sorts of topics, ranging from some of the pick-and-roll options Dallas uses, to the few minutes allocated for Christian Wood, to the sheet amount of shots Tim Hardaway Jr. has missed this season, we really keep things going. In some respects it’s nearly impressive that a team got 38 points from Davis Bertans and Josh Green and found a way to lose anyway. We also talk about the last shot and the refereeing a little bit.

Just a difficult loss to process and we try all the same. All that and more here on the latest episode of After Dark.

