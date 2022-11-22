TNT Double-Header: Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns

It is Tuesday night which once again means a double-header of NBA action on TNT. Tonight the games will feature the Brooklyn Nets traveling to play the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Phoenix Suns. Here are the best odds for those games.

Draftkings Odds: Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Nets -8.5(-115), 76ers +8.5(-105)

Over/Under: 219(-110)

Moneyline: Nets (-380), 76ers (+310)

At first glance, this line appears quite odd as the Nets are worse than the 76ers. However, the 76ers will be without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Games with that many players missing are hard to gamble on because they are unpredictable. The Dallas Mavericks recent matchups with the Denver Nuggets attest to that. In the first game, the Mavericks blew out an undermanned Nuggets team, but they lost the second game.

The spread is a pure stay away. The Nets are not good enough to fade 8.5 points to anyone and it would be lunacy to wager on a 76ers team missing its three best players. Similarly, the Moneyline is a stay away. Again the Nets are just too inconsistent to pay that high a price for.

That leaves the over/under as the only way to bet this game. This game is likely to be very sloppy and that tends to lead to an under as the way to go. The under is a dangerous bet as there is very little more discouraging than a team hitting the over halfway through the fourth quarter when one has bet the under.

Verdict: Take the under but do not hit it heavily.

Draftkings Odds: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns

Spread: Lakers +7.5(-110) Suns -7.5(-110)

Over/Under: 227

Moneyline: Lakers(+250) Suns(-300)

Finally a game with some money to be made. This is a rare case of the public being right. 82 percent of the publics money is on the Suns. It should always worry a gambler when something appears to be such a sure thing. But it is the regular season and that means the Suns are a fantastic team once again. The Suns are third in offensive rating and eighth in defensive rating this season.

There are clear weaknesses in the Lakers offense and roster which the Suns can and will exploit. However, the public being so heavy on this game makes it dangerous. Because of that, take the Suns moneyline. Taking the moneyline, offers insurance against the Lakers covering to defeat the public. That insurance is not cheap because of the -300 price tag but it is worth it. The Lakers have been on a bit of a run, winning their last three without Lebron James. James is questionable tonight and the unthinkable may be true. The Lakers may be better off without him in the short run.

Stay away from the over/under as the Lakers offense is simply too unpredictable to trust. Overall, these are the ways that make sense to wager tonight. No matter what you do, be certain to stay within your limits and gamble responsibly if you choose to do so.

