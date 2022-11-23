Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Via

Coming off a loss to a Jokic-less Denver Nuggets team, the Mavs come into TD Garden to take on the best team in the NBA, the Boston Celtics. If there was ever a time for a team to get back on track, this three-game road trip would be an opportune moment. Let’s dive into some of the plays we find intriguing for tonight’s matchup.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Wednesday November 22nd, 2022; 6:30PM CST

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Celtics -4.5

O/U 218.5

Mavs ML: +155

Odds up to date as of 7:AM CST from DraftKings

A broken clock is right two times a day. The Mavs rank dead last in the NBA against the spread and the Celtics have lost only once at home all year. The biggest storyline for this game is a late questionable tag for Jason Tatum, but the -4.5 line for the number-one-ranked team in the NBA suggests that he will indeed miss this game. The Mavs seem to lose games that they should easily win, so the broken clock should eventually get the time right on certain games they are supposed to lose, right? It also doesn’t hurt to know that Luka Doncic seems to turn the magic up a little bit more when he faces great competition. Give me the Mavs with the points in a game that no one thinks they can win.

Player Props:

Due to Tatum’s uncertainty, there are currently no player props as of this writing.

Coach Jason Kidd might be tired of hearing all the questions about Christian Wood’s minutes so this might be the game he fully unleashes him. With only 17 minutes played in the last game against Denver, we expect his points and rebounds total to be a little lower than usual so it could be a great opportunity for some great value on Wood overs once player prop lines are released.

Record:

DegenSam picks (11-5 on the year. 2-1 Play of the day)