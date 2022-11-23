GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics

WHAT: Hitting the road after a mixed bag of a homestand

WHERE: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CT

HOW: ESPN

THE STORY: The Mavericks have a stretch of games where five of their next six are on the road and that opens tonight against the Boston Celtics.

As of this writing for the Mavericks, Spencer Dinwiddie is listed as questionable but is expected to play, Maxi Kleber is doubtful with the back injury he suffered last week, and Tyler Dorsey and Jaden Hardy are playing with the Legends as part of their four game homestand. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable and as of this writing there’s no word on whether he’ll play. Robert Williams is still out with his knee issue.

Dallas always plays the Celtics well, Luka Doncic seems to like the challenge. Honestly, I wouldn’t be shocked if Dallas won this one despite the Celtics being the much better team (at the moment at least).

We’ll be back with some post game coverage, but how deep it is depends on what the staff feels like doing. Lots of folks are on vacation after all. Go Mavs.