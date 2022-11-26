Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

Both teams come into this one looking to avoid a three-game losing streak but unfortunately, one team must walk away with this honor. Anyone on the Mavs not numbered 77 can’t seem to hit a jump shot while the Raptors are running out of healthy bodies to put on the court every night. Let's take a look at some of the plays we are eying for the game this afternoon.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Saturday November 26th, 2022; 12PM CST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -2.5

O/U 215.5

Mavs ML: - 145

Odds up to date as of 1 AM CST from DraftKings

There is no denying that the Raptors are decimated with injuries but coach Nick Nurse will undoubtedly have his team ready to play four full quarters of tough basketball. Unfortunately, Luka Doncic and the Mavs seem to play down to their competition on nights like this. While Jason Kidd is still trying to figure out what lineups to play in the 4th quarter, Toronto gets to rejoice for the return of their point guard and leader, Fred Van Vleet.

Our SB Nation partner VISN shows us that a whopping 85% of the money is currently on the Mavs which has me leaning to fade the public. I’m taking the Raptors with the points in a game that I think will come down to the wire.

Player Props:

Luka Doncic Under 9.5 rebounds (-135)

Toronto has a lot of big bodies that can rebound the ball presenting fewer opportunities for Luka to reach double digits.

Luka Doncic Over 2.5 3’s (-105)

The length of the Raptor’s defense might force Luka to settle for more step back 3’s. At -105, we love the value here for someone that attempts around 8 a game.

Record:

DegenSam picks (13-6 on the year. 2-1 Play of the day)