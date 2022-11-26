3 things we learned after Dallas Mavericks lose to the shorthanded Toronto Raptors 105-100

The Dallas Mavericks once again fall to a shorthanded team, losing a close game to the Toronto Raptors 105-100. The Raptors were without Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam but knowing the Mavericks at this point have had problems underestimating opponents, we should have known the result was never in doubt.

O.G Anunoby and Fred VanVleet lead the way for the Raptors with 26 points each. Chris Boucher was a huge game-changer for the Raptors as he added 22 points and 13 rebounds in their win over Dallas. Luka Doncic had 24 points on the night to lead the way after the Mavericks but a hot start from Spencer Dinwiddie's foul trouble clearly affected his flow for the game after leaving early in the 3rd quarter with 4 fouls. Toronto clobbered Dallas on the boards giving up 17 offensive rebounds for the game which also led to 25 second-chance points for the Raptors, and that ended up being a deciding factor for the game.

The Raptors had four early turnovers in the first three minutes which allowed the Mavericks opened the game on a 7-0 run. At the 6:45 mark, the Dallas led the Raptors 15-4 behind 9 points from Spencer Dinwiddie and 6 points from Dwight Powell. Luka Doncic didn’t score his first basket of the game until the 5:52 mark. The Dallas lead ballooned by as much as 15 points. But, behind 10 team offensive rebounds and 10 points off the bench from Chris Boucher, the Raptors finished the 1st quarter on a 17-7 run. Dallas led 29-24 at the end of the quarter.

The Raptors shook off their Thanksgiving hangover because their energy was more lively than it was to start the game. After a Chris Boucher basket at the 10:51 mark, the Raptors had erased a 15-point lead from the Mavs. Then, at the 7:09 mark, Spencer Dinwiddie picked up his third foul of the game. The Raptors then took their biggest game lead at 54-47. To close the half, Luka threw up a deep left-wing three-pointer, but it went in. Toronto led 54-52 at the half. Luka and Spencer both had 11 points each to lead the Mavericks. Fred VanVleet had 18 points, followed by a solid off-the-bench performance from Chris Boucher with 12 points and 8 rebounds. Going into the game against the Raptors, the Mavs had only given up ten offensive rebounds in the last two games. However, the Raptors had 12 at halftime.

Just 92 seconds into the second half, Dinwiddie picked up his fourth foul, which resulted in Facundo Campazzo minutes. Toronto slowly pulled ahead with hustle, through offensive rebounds and transition baskets. The Raptors grabbed the first double-digit lead after a Juancho Hernangomez three-pointer at the 4:40 mark. The Raptors held the Mavericks to only 21 points scored in the 3rd quarter and after three quarters, the Raptors led the Mavericks, 81-73.

Luka Doncic started the fourth for the Mavericks, continuing a recent tend. Dallas went on a 11-2 run to start the game and finally retook their first lead since the second quarter on Doncic free throws. However, the Raptors answered on a 5-0 run of their own to take a four point lead. At the 5:41 mark, the Raptors pushed their lead to 90-85. After a silly foul from OG Anunoby, the Mavericks would free throws the rest of the way. Dorian Finney-Smith tied the game at 90-90 after a corner three-pointer. Dallas led the game 92-91 after a Luka lay-up. Reggie Bullock then hit two huge free throws after an OG Anunoby foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul, which pulled the Mavericks within one at 97-96. Thaddeus Young made two huge free throws to extend the Raptor's lead to 103-100. On the final offensive play of the game, Dorian Finney Smith threw a bad pass meant for Maxi Kleber. After free throws from the Raptors, Dallas fell 105-100.

I hate road trips

As of 11-26-22, the Dallas Mavericks have the 4th worst road record in the NBA. Only head of The Heat at 1-7, The Magic at 1-8, and the Warriors at 1-9. They simply have to figure this out, they play 41 games on the road, and teams that consider themselves contenders for the title should play better in opposing arenas.

Last Friday

Tim Hardaway Jr. has not made a three-point basket since the Mavs win against the Denver Nuggets on November 18th. Tim Hardaway Jr. is in a bad way right, and the Mavs need him to shake this awful stretch off. The Mavericks seem to be trying to allow Hardaway runway to shake off this funk, but he seems to be stuck in quick

sand.

Not taking teams seriously

The Mavs continue this pattern of not taking teams seriously, even if they are short-handed. The Raptors were down two-star players in Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam, but an understaffed squad still managed to find a way to beat a healthy and rested Mavericks team. This is on everyone, from Luka Doncic, to the role players, to the coaching staff. Otherwise, we might be looking at a painful season.