GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors

WHAT:

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

WHEN: 4:00 p.m. CT

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks continue their road trip and head to Canada to play an injury ravaged Toronto team. The Mavericks had Thanksgiving and Black Friday to think about the loss to the Celtics and now have a good chance to get a win.

Dallas has played uneven ball in the latter half of November and a thorough win would do wonders to quiet the disgruntled fan base. There were some questions after the last game about whether Jason Kidd would move Christian Wood to the starting line up, but I think his best fit is with Maxi Kleber and though Maxi is probable, they’ll likely ease him back into the mix and not start him either.

So who knows what we’ll see. After the game we’ll have our usual content, but since it’s the front end of a back to back, perhaps the coverage might not be robust.