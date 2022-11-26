Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks 105-100 loss to the Raptors

The Dallas Mavericks lost 105-100 to the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors were missing Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr. That did not matter as they still appeared to be a much deeper team than the Mavericks.

The Raptors made a concerted effort to prevent Luka Doncic from beating them. They trapped Doncic for the entire game and dared the remaining Mavericks to beat them. The remaining Mavericks were not good enough to punish them for that decision. Here are the stats to know.

43: Number of minutes Luka Doncic played

Nothing illustrates the Mavericks reliance on Doncic more than his minutes played. The Mavericks simply cannot create offense without him on the court. Because of that, they are forced to play him more minutes than they should. They have to find a way to get him more rest.

0: Number of threes made by Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Mavericks two biggest volume shooters by career resume are both mired in a slump. Neither can buy a bucket at this point and it is severely limiting the Mavericks offense.

Bullock took off when Hardaway got hurt last season, and the Mavericks may have to give up on Hardaway to get the most out of Bullock.

14: Number of rebounds by which the Raptors out rebounded the Mavericks

Aside from the Mavericks not being able to capitalize on the attention Doncic demanded, this was the story of the game. The Raptors outworked and out hustler the Mavericks on the way to winning the rebounding battle 48-34. The Mavericks have made a commitment to stay big, and that makes it imperative that they not get outworked in this manner.

