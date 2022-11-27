Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Sunday, November 27th, 2022; 7:00 PM CST

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks +7 (-115)

O/U 215

Mavs ML: +225

Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings

Dallas comes in having lost three in a row and Milwaukee currently owns the second best record in the league. Despite this, the Mavericks are 4-2 against the Bucks since the 2019-20 season, and have covered or pushed this spread in every one of those games. I like Dallas to cover today, both for their recent matchup history against Milwaukee, and for the fact that Luka Doncic seldom loses more than three consecutive games. The Mavericks should keep this one competitive.

Player Props

Dorian Finney-Smith over 9.5 points (-105)

Giannis Antetokounmpo under 31.5 points (-105)

Finney-Smith has averaged 11.2 points against Milwaukee in his career. He has hit this prop four of his last six games against the Bucks, and will need to score double figures for the Mavericks to keep this game competitive.

The Mavericks have defended Giannis as well as anyone has over the last three years. He has only hit this prop two out of his last six games against Dallas, and because of the pace of this game, the Mavericks should be able to hold him under this again.

Player of the Day

Luka Doncic over 1.5 steals (+105)

Doncic is seventh in the league in steals per game (1.8) and the Bucks are bottom 10 in turnovers per game (15.3). This is great value, as Doncic has had very active hands this season and just has to get his average to hit this prop.