GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks

WHAT: Game 19

WHERE: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CT

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA TV

THE STORY: The Mavericks wrap up their three-game road trip tonight as they take on the 13-5 Bucks, who currently sit in second in the Eastern Conference. A win tonight for Dallas would do a lot to salvage this road trip, in which the Mavs have not won a game. In fact, the team is currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak and is 1-4 over its last five games.

Winning in Milwaukee won’t be easy as Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the way for a smothering Bucks defense that leads the league in defensive efficiency. Still, where there is Luka Doncic, there is a chance to win. He’ll be joined in the starting lineup by Tim Hardaway Jr., who is looking to get on track. Hardaway replaces Reggie Bullock, who is out for rest.