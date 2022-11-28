The Dallas Mavericks lose their fourth straight game

The Dallas Mavericks lost again on the road Sunday night and for the fourth time in four tries, this time to the Milwaukee Bucks, 124-115. It wasn’t a particularly surprising loss, given how good the Bucks are and given that it was the second night of a road back to back for the Maverick, but it put Dallas below .500 again this season and it left the Mavericks with more questions than answers.

Josh Bowe and I recorded this one before we saw Jason Kidd’s objectively bad comments following the game and that might’ve made things more lively. Instead, we talked about how the game was lost (on defense) and tried to take away some positives. The third quarter felt good, but again, that was before Jason Kidd all but decided that quarter was where the game was lost.

"Did I like the result? We lost. If we're at the CYO and everybody gets minutes and shots and everybody is happy then yeah, that's cool." - Jason Kidd on how he liked the third quarter lineup that helped the Mavs win the quarter, 34-31 — The Kobe Beef (@TheKobeBeef) November 28, 2022

Of course, the Mavericks gave up 30 points in the opening six minutes of the game and Dallas gave up over 70 points in the first half again. This team has a lot to figure out because, as discussed, there isn’t any help coming. Tim Hardaway got a chance to start tonight and that didn’t help anything. It’s very maddening that unless Luka Doncic scores 30 points, the Mavericks aren’t going to win a game.

Please consider giving this one a listen and be on the lookout for our live show which will get posted Monday afternoon

To here all this chatter and more on this episode of Mavs Moneyball After Dark.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.