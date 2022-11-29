TNT Double-Header: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trailblazers

The first of two TNT games features the Golden State Warriors against the Dallas Mavericks. It’s a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals and should be defined by pettiness (more on that later). The second game of the night features an injury-ridden and underperforming Los Angeles Clippers against the young and surprising Portland TrailBlazers. Let’s take a look at some of the best bets for tonight’s TNT double-header.

DraftKings Odds: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Golden State Warriors -1.5(-110)

Over/Under: 228(-110)

Moneyline: Warriors(-120), Mavericks(+110)

With both teams healthy, it’s shocking that the Warriors are only 1.5-point favorites. Sure, the game is in Dallas, but the Mavericks have issues on both sides of the ball while the Warriors seem to be gelling after a rough start to the season. As far as the over/under, it’s hard to trust the Maverick’s offense. Scoring 100 points for them has been a struggle as of late and the possibility of a blowout looms heavy.

In reality, there is one bet to make for this game. Entering tonight, Klay Thompson is 5 made 3s away from passing Dirk Nowitzki on the all-time list. You can bet your mortgage that Klay is aware of this and will relish the opportunity to pass Dirk in front of his fans. The entire Warriors team is probably aware of this and will be looking to get him involved early and often.

Verdict: Take the Warriors -1.5 and smash over 3.5 3 pointers made for Klay Thompson

DraftKings Odds: Los Angelese Clippers at Portland TrailBlazers

Spread: Blazers -3.5(-110)

Over/Under: 211

MoneyLine: Clippers(+145), Blazers(-170)

Coming into the season, many anticipated the Clippers would establish themselves as title contenders. Well, fast forward to the end of November and neither Paul George nor Kawhi Leonard have a timetable for their return. The scrappiness and depth that defined the Clippers last year is pretty much gone. The Blazers started off well but have lost 4 of their last 5 games. They, too, have had injury issues and will look to manage Damian Lillard’s health as the season progresses.

Verdict: With both teams injured, it’s impossible to feel comfortable taking either side. It should be a slow, plodding, half-court heavy game. The under appears to be the best bet on the board.

