GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

WHAT: Trying to break a four game losing streak

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CT

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: The Mavericks are searching for something, anything as they try to stop a four game losing streak.

Of course, Jason Kidd has decided to change things up by having the same starting line up as last game! Wait, that’s not changing anything at all. Alas, the Jason Kidd way!

In all seriousness, the Mavericks need to get a win and unfortunately they’re playing a very good Golden State Warriors team that has found itself after a rough start to the regular season.

Andrew Wiggins is one guy to keep an eye on; he’s shooting 6.7 threes a game and hitting at a preposterous 44% clip.

We’ll be back after the game with our normal slate of stuff. Thanks for hanging out with us.