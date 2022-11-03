After Dark: the Dallas Mavericks find a way past the pesky Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks won their second straight game, this time defeating the Utah Jazz at home Wednesday night, 103-100. Luka Doncic was once again incandescent, scoring 33 points while dishing 11 assists. The Mavericks held off a spicy Utah Jazz team which hung 35 points on a disheveled looking Dallas team in the first quarter.

In this episode of After Dark, Josh Bowe and I come away with a lot of obvious points. The first is that getting a win is good, even if it’s a bit ugly. The second is that the Dallas Mavericks defense is a mess and it might be for some time.

Past that, we discuss how good Luka Doncic continues to look, address the struggles of Tim Hardaway Jr., and consider the conundrum that is the JaVale McGee minutes (particularly in the face of Dwight Powell being the energizer bunny for the Mavericks).

There’s also a lot of talk about Christian Wood and the need to keep him engaged, no matter how things might look defensively at times. He’s the floor and ceiling raiser for this team and his consistency will be key to Dallas building something over the long run. We also look ahead a bit to the Friday game against the Toronto Raptors, who have destroyed the past two teams they’ve played by 73 points.

