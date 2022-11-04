Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks

7 games into the season, it’s hard to pinpoint just what the Mavericks are. Has Jalen Brunson’s departure lowered the team’s floor and eventual ceiling? Are they finding ways to win while they gel and improve their chemistry? Today’s game against the Raptors could help provide some answers. At 5-3, The Raptors look like one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference and could provide issues for the Maverick’s offense with their defensive versatility.

Game Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Friday November 4th, 2022; 6:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -3 (-115)

O/U 216.5

Mavs ML: -155

Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings

First, stay as far away from that over/under as possible. Both teams have the capability to stifle the other’s offense and make half-court sets an absolute grind. We could have an old-school Knicks vs Heat type of game on our hands. As far as who’s going to win the game, the value is on the Raptor's Moneyline. It would be blasphemous to suggest one should bet against their own team, so it would be best to stay away from responsibly wagering on the outcome of the game. Instead, let’s focus on some individual player props.

Player Props:

Luka Over 8.5 Assts (-130)

Spencer Dinwiddie Over 20.5 Pts & Rebs (-110)

Spencer Dinwiddie Over 2.5 3s (+120)

Luka is averaging 9 assists per game and has gone under that number just once and that came against a Magic team that was happy to let him dominate in the post.

There will be opportunities for Dinwiddie to impose himself and play second fiddle to Luka. He had 11 attempts from 3 in his last game against the Jazz and could easily hit that number again. He’s far from being a sniper from 3 but expecting him to go 3/10 from deep is certainly reasonable.

Play of the Day:

Luka Triple Double- Yes (+340)

Luka’s MVP candidacy continues tonight. He is impervious to defensive schemes and personnel. Luka will get his. Whether the other Mavs are up to the task is another question but betting on Luka to fill up the stat sheet seems like a no-brainer.