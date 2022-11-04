 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

Game 8 of 82

By Kirk Henderson
/ new
Toronto Raptors v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

WHAT: An earnest attempt at the start of a win streak

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: The Toronto Raptors have won their last two games by 73 points. Luka Doncic is scoring nearly a point a minute with the Dallas Mavericks losing three games by a combined 10 points. Something has to give, the question is what will it be? Will the Raptors push on Dallas and score in transition on repeat like they have lately? Or will Doncic finally slow down on the scoring end?

Dwight Powell is starting so that’s fun.

One cool element is how much of a showcase this game is for the international game.

15 players hail from 12 different countries! That’s pretty awesome.

We’ll see what we come up with tonight and tomorrow. I’m writing (overwriting?) the recap, someone’s picking up stats and if we can round up quotes, we’ll be sure to do that too.

Thanks for hanging out, we’ll see y’all in the game.

More From Mavs Moneyball

Loading comments...