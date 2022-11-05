SBN Reacts: Fans suggest a different starting center

This week we offered up a poll, asking fans who they wanted to see as the starting center for the Dallas Mavericks. After a lackluster start from JaVale McGee and some recent strong contributions from Christian Wood and Dwight Powell, the question had to be asked. Obviously this was conducted prior to the Mavericks changing McGee out for Dwight Powell, at least for one game Here are the results:

A strong majority (59%) want to see Christian Wood at starting center, or at least starting. He’s been really good in very limited time and despite some of the defensive concerns, one has to wonder if the positive contributions will outweigh any potential issues.

Somehow, 19% of voters still want JaVale McGee to start, to which I ask the question: why? Perhaps it’s a belief that he will start to play hard and add more when he’s on the floor. That would be nice, but given McGee’s entire career, it’s hard to see that actually happening.

Just 16% of folks would like to see the return of Dwight Powell. The frustration aimed at Powell strikes me as less about Powell and more about what position he’s put in. He simply can’t defend the rim well. Dwight’s considered an outstanding teammate, and there’s a lot to be said about chemistry an energy, but over the long haul Powell is much more of a regular season player than a playoff guy. And that’s okay, because for now, we’re talking about starting these regular season games.

Very few people want to see Maxi Kleber start (6%), which is probably the right call. Kleber is in the state of his career where Dallas needs to be cognizant of the physical toll basketball takes on him and he’s really important to what the Mavericks do defensively and in the clutch

Will the Mavericks actually change out the starting center? I doubt it. At least not yet. 10 games or more and we’ll see.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.