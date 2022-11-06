Texas Legends split season-opening series against Austin Spurs

The Texas Legends opened the 2022-23 G League season by splitting the first two games against the Austin Spurs in Cedar Park, Texas. The Legends opened this year a back-to-back on the road. They’ll return to Frisco on November 12th for their home opener against the Birmingham Squadron.

In the first game, the Legends trailed most of the game, but finally grabbed a lead in the third quarter. The two teams traded the lead during the fourth, but McKinley Wright IV and the Legends finally took over and pulled out the win, 120-113.

The Dallas Mavericks’ two-way players excelled in the win. Wright scored 29 points and dished out three assists. Tyler Dorsey added 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jaden Hardy, on assignment from the Mavericks, filled up the box score with 23 points, three rebounds, and six assists. The San Antonio Spurs’ two-way player Charles Bassey impressed with 33 points and 15 rebounds.

The two teams faced off against the next night, and this time the Spurs came out the winner. Austin took control early, but the Legends stormed back on a 25-13 run in the second quarter, going into the half up 65-60. Texas pulled ahead by as much as 13 in the third quarter, but let the lead slip away in the fourth, losing 127-22. The loss drops the Legends to 1-1.

Texas was again led by the Mavericks’ two-ways and assignee. Hardy scored 33 points and grabbed five rebounds. Wright chipped in 24 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Dorsey put 11 points and a couple of steals. The Legends also got contributions from Tyler Hall (18 points) and James Banks III (16 points, eight rebounds).