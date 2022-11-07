Catching up with Legends coach George Galanopoulos

The G-League Texas Legends opened their season against the Austin Spurs in a double header on Friday and Saturday. Since I live in the area I was able to head to the H-E-B center and catch both games. While down there, the Legends were able to find time for me to speak with their head coach, George Galanopolous. Here’s a trimmed down version of our conversation.

Brian: The opening night of the season had its rough patches in the first half. What adjustments did you make to help the team pull away to a 120-113 win over the Austin Spurs?

Galanopolous: Everybody just decided that we needed to come together, specifically the guys on the tighten up some schemes and things defensively that we weren’t doing, that we were supposed to. And when we get stops, that’s what activates our offense. So I think we were able to get some stops, get out front, and it just kind of trickled out.

Brian: What adjustments did the team make to counteract the size of the Texas Spurs?

Brian: What do you think of the toughness McKinley Wright IV showed opening night?

Galanopolous: His the best that I’ve ever seen. The pace at which he IQ flying out of the pick and roll.

He’s dangerous. Once it gets enough paid either for the score, dump off to a big or finding shooters, not three point lines. We go as he goes, he pushes, he pushes our pace. He’s the engine.

Brian: Do you see any similarities between McKinley Wright IV and Jalen Brunson?

Galanopolous: For being quote-unquote smaller guards. have sporting ability even it gets bigger players. So I guess they, they do draw some similarities. Really liked McKinley’s ability to get others involved, and understand how to play out of the pick and roll and was very impressive opening night.

Brian: What did you think of Jaden Hardy’s performance on opening night?

Galanopolous: I thought Jayden was great. I just got done watching flim with him. Actually, it’s great to go back and just seeing a few areas where he could have been better, but we were thrilled with the weight played offense. So I think he had four turnovers in the first half and only one in the second half.

So his ability to internalize the first half in the way that allow. cut back on the turnovers. The second half just speaks of his maturity and his growth in such a short period of time really for was effort defensively. He plays so hard, and the Mavericks obvious here that values defense a lot and, and he values it, believes he value his team so he’s a perfect fit.

I think the most impressive think about him is what a good teammate is. He was clearly excited to get this win last night and that really affects the team in a positive way you think for him especially.

Brian: How to you help Jaden’s development throughout the year when there are going to be periods where he’s being called up and sent down?

Galanopolous: I think the first layer to that is clear and honest, myself and the Mavericks poaching staff creating a clear plan in place and having an open line communication.

How we need to coach Jaden and the things that he needs to get better at. There’s, there’s never been more alignment synergy between the Mavs and the Legends in regards to player development. So that’s the first layer of it at that. I need to implement that in every way, shape, and form while he is with us.

Brian: Has it been a goal of yours to have a Jordan Poole type of moment just where you’ve got a guy on the G League and then like a year later he’s winning an NBA championship?

Galanopolous: You don’t want to keep your players you want them to move on to bigger and better things. The best example of this is Cam Payne. My first year in 2020. That was cut short because of Covid. Cam ended up getting an opportunity with the Suns of the bubble next series, split in the finals. that was very cool to see, and I am very proud of it. Cam was a guy that came in and did the right things just like Jayden’s doing.

Brian: What’s your approach when you’re telling a player they are getting called up?

Galanopolous: I’m happy for those guys. Like means that when I’ve seen guys get called up, they got called up for the right reasons. Right. You know, it’s cuz they put the work every day. And I always tell guys like, Don’t, don’t think about the call. Don’t worry about the call. Don’t worry about when you’re going up next for the Mavs or when look back, just worry about where you’re at right now.

As long as. Take that step present mentality, that approach every single day. The rest of the results will just kind of take care of themselves.

Brian: You mentioned earlier about synergy between the Legends and the Mavericks from year one to year three, what do you think has been the biggest change?

Galanopolous: I think the open line of communication My involvement with the Maverick style, with the new regime I, more active in involvement in a team than I’ve ever been. The outlook on player develop at and the plan and the system place is a little bit different. It’s a little bit more involved and detailed and flows in between both organizations. Were both the same. It’s great. They’re just, they’ve created a lot of clarity in what we’re trying to do. Interesting. But you have people in the building and you have clear lows of responsibilities, clear clarity, and direction.

Brian: If Luka ever needs a rehab assignment. Are you telling Jason Kidd, to bring him down to Frisco for a day?

Galanopolous: We’re here if they need us. we’re gonna supplement everybody’s development. Even the best players in the world.