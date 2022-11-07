Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks

Knock knock… Who’s there? A WINNING STREAK!!! Yes, a 3 game streak might not be anything to get excited about especially this early in the season, but losing games on multiple Luka step-back 3’s takes a toll on your health and my therapist said we should celebrate the small wins so here we are. Let’s dive into the betting lines for tonight.

Game Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Monday November 7th, 2022; 8:45PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -6.5

Mavs ML: -260

Odds up to date as of 7:00 am CST from DraftKings

There is no other way to say this: the Nets are a mess. Kevin Durant wanted to be traded, but ownership did not trade him. Then he wanted Steve Nash gone and ownership said they stand with Steve Nash, just to later fire him less than a month into the season. Lastly, KD said he just wanted to focus on basketball with Kyrie and now Kyrie is suspended for at least 5 games because of “hanging out with Kanye too much” or something like that.

Through the countless hours of reality show content that the Nets have provided us this year, that Kevin Durant guy is still pretty good at scoring the basketball. It might take a heroic effort from him to pull this one off, so I like my chances of taking the Mavs -6.5 at home.

O/U 217.5

This line opened at 215.5 and has now been pushed up 2 whole points. According to VSIN.com, a whopping 91% of the money is on the over. Although I think Luka and KD are going to put on a scoring clinic, I think it will be a lot of slow iso possessions chewing up the clock. If 91% of your friends were jumping off a cliff, would you join? Not me. Give me the under.

Player Props

Kevin Durant over 30.5 points (-115)

With Kyrie out, who else can score on this team?

Dorian Finney-Smith over 0.5 blocks (+155)

DFS is going to have a challenge of guarding KD and I think playing in front of the home crowd is going to have him hyped for this game. I think his quick hands can get him at least 1 block tonight, and at +155 we love anything with plus money value.

Play of the day

Luka Doncic Over 33.5 points (-115)

All he does is wake up and score 30+ points a game. He is the first NBA player to score at least 30 points in the first 8 games of a season since a guy named Walt Chambers? No, wait… Wilt Chamberlain? The name sounds somewhat familiar, but word on the street is that he is pretty good at this basketball thing. Brooklyn might have more ammo for guarding Luka as Ben Simmons has been upgraded to questionable. Regardless, I expect Luka to expose the aggressive, foul-happy Royce O’Neale and a gimpy Ben Simmons often, leading to another double-digit free throw attempt night. As if he needed any extra motivation, there is another all-time great scoring leader coming to town by the name of Kevin Durant and Luka tends to turn up the magic a little extra on occasions like this.