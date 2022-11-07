GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets

WHAT: Let’s make it four in a row!

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 8:45 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: For what boils to reasons, the Dallas Mavericks are playing a home game versus the Brooklyn Nets that doesn’t start until the time of a West Coast game.

Anyhow, the Mavericks are looking to win their fourth straight game, capping off a strong home stand. They started it on a poor note but this is a great chance to run up another win. The Nets can’t guard but they still have Kevin Durant!

Let’s see how this one goes. I hope Luka Dončić scores 30+ points again. I hope the defense keeps it together. I also hope the offense can keep it together for all four quarters.

Join us after the game for more coverage. Go Mavs!