Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

The Mavericks are now on a 4-game winning streak after a late-night scrap with the Brooklyn Nets. The win comes courtesy of a couple missed KD free throws, Luka being Luka, and a breakout game from Josh Green. The kid put up an impressive 16-5-2 stat line in 27 minutes of gametime. The Mavs now take a road trip for a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards. This will be the second meeting with the Magic as the Mavs look to sweep the season series. Let’s take a look at some lines and props that stand out for today’s matchup with the young Magic.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 9, 2022; 4:30pm CST

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -7

O/U: 215

Mavs ML: -260

Odds up to date as of 10 am CST from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

The Mavs come into this game as 7 points favorites which is slightly less than the first matchup which was at -9.5. We can contribute this to being on the road, Christian Wood being out, as well as a questionable Tim Hardaway. With some key players out, the question is besides Luka where will the scoring come from? The Magic come into this game with a 2-9 record with a previous 9-point loss to the Mavericks. The Mavs are currently 1-3 against the spread facing eastern opponents. Being on the road, where the Mavs hold a 1-2 record, coupled with some key players out makes me lean towards staying away from this spread.

O/U

The O/U is set at 215 which has caught my eye. The over has hit in 6 of the Mavs 9 games, while hitting in 2 of the 3 road matchups. The Magic currently have the 5th worst team defensive efficiency rating while giving up an average of 116.09 points per game. The Mavs will have all the opportunities to score and if they can convert this over should be a lock. The Mavs scored 114 last matchup earlier this season with Luka dropping 44 points. I expect the Mavs to be around 115-120 tomorrow meaning the Magic just have to get to 100 points for this over to hit.

Player Props

Let’s take a look at some player props that stand out today.

Spencer Dinwiddie over 18.5 points (-105). This has to be a game where Spencer is looking to score. With Wood and potentially Hardaway out, Dinwiddie’s scoring will be needed. I expect him to get up around 15-20 shots making 18.5 easily in reach. The opportunities will be there so let’s see if he can execute.

Dorian Finney-Smith over 4.5 rebounds (-150). The last time these two teams met DFS pulled down 8 boards. With Wood out, more rebound opportunities will be available, and I see DFS capitalizing on this number. -150 is a little juiced, making this a perfect parlay piece.

Same Game Parlay

If you are new to DraftKings Sportsbook you can find a category of bets labeled “Quick SGP”. This stands for “same game parlay”. One SGP has caught my eye and its at +275 odds. The parlay consists of Dallas ML, Luka 30+ points, and Spencer 20+ points. This is great value at +275 odds as Spencer’s line is the only one not considered to be a favorite. He would have to score 1.5 points more, which is very achievable with the number of shots he should be getting today. A $100 bet would win you $275.

PLAY OF THE DAY

Mavs team total over 111.5 (-110). This has to be my favorite play today as I think this number should be at least 115. I am looking for Luka to have another dominant game with Spencer putting up 20+ points to compliment him. This is a great spot for the Mavericks to continue their winning streak and put up some points in the process.