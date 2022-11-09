 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic

Game 10 of 82

By Kirk Henderson
Orlando Magic v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets

WHAT: Let’s make it fivein a row!

WHERE: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: With a hurricane bearing down on Orlando and much of Florida, this game got bumped up from 6:00 p.m. CST to 4:30 p.m. The Mavericks will be without Christian Wood and Davis Bertans, who are each out with knee issues. The Magic will be without star rookie Paulo Banchero, who is missing the game due to an ankle problem. Tim Hardaway is somehow not injured after doing the splits in the last game.

This game has the potential to be very weird, between the start time and the injuries. One thing to watch, though, is rebounding.

With another game tomorrow night against the Washington Wizards, we may have less stuff than usual in the post game. Thanks so much for hanging out with us!

