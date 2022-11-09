GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets

WHAT: Let’s make it fivein a row!

WHERE: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: With a hurricane bearing down on Orlando and much of Florida, this game got bumped up from 6:00 p.m. CST to 4:30 p.m. The Mavericks will be without Christian Wood and Davis Bertans, who are each out with knee issues. The Magic will be without star rookie Paulo Banchero, who is missing the game due to an ankle problem. Tim Hardaway is somehow not injured after doing the splits in the last game.

This game has the potential to be very weird, between the start time and the injuries. One thing to watch, though, is rebounding.

One thing where the Mavericks seem like they're back to square one is defensive rebounding.



After first 3 games they were the best in the NBA in defensive rebounding. With McGee and Wood playing less they are getting killed on the boards again (29th in the NBA since then) pic.twitter.com/mRN0tHUAaJ — Iztok Franko (@iztok_franko) November 9, 2022

With another game tomorrow night against the Washington Wizards, we may have less stuff than usual in the post game. Thanks so much for hanging out with us!