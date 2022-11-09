Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks 94-87 loss to the Magic

The Dallas Mavericks lost 94-87 to the Orlando Magic. The Mavericks led 28-24 after the first quarter and appeared to be on their way to a workman-like win despite the start time having been moved up due to concerns over the pending hurricane head toward Florida. They carried that four point lead into half time as both teams scored 26 in the second period. The Mavericks even maintained a one point lead going into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the Mavericks only had 36 minutes of basketball in them.

The Mavericks scored just 13 points in the fourth quarter on the way to an embarrassing loss to a bad team without its best player. Luka Doncic was mortal for the first time this year and his teammates were not able to pick him up. Here are the stats to know.

20: Number of missed field goal attempts for Doncic

Doncic was 9-of-29 from the field tonight. The most impressive thing about his scoring streak has been how efficient he has been from the field. The scoring streak ended tonight, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Doncic was due for a bad game, and he will be most likely be amazing again in his next game.

0: Number of points for Reggie Bullock

Bullock will get better. There is enough of a track record to realize that the improvement is coming. He is now shooting 29.1 percent from the field for the season. He has scored five total points over 76 minutes played in the last four games. His defense remains vital, and the Mavericks do not have a better option to replace him. But December cannot get here fast enough for the NBA’s version of Calendar Man.

29: Number of points for Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie was the lone bright spot for the Mavericks tonight. He did his best impression of Doncic and very nearly scored 30 of his own. He was efficient, shooting 9-of-19 from the field and 4-of-10 from three. He even got to the free throw line eight times tonight which has been a struggle for him this season.

Overall, the Mavericks are still clearly searching for an identity this season. They have not found one yet, but they will. This was a bad loss, but the reality is that if the team plays a close game every game, they will lose some against bad teams.

