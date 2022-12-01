3 things to watch for as the Dallas Mavericks face off with the Detroit Pistons

To quote Michael Cole from Wrestlemania 30 as Brock Lesnar defeated the Undertaker: the streak is over! After a much-needed win Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks (10-10) look to continue their momentum against the Detroit Pistons (5-18). Although Detroit's record may not strike fear into anyone's heart, the Mavericks can't afford to overlook this Pistons team. Detroit has played well of late, finishing the month of November by beating the likes of Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz, whom the Mavericks have struggled with this season.

Here’s some things to watch for:

Keep Bojan Bogdanovic in check

As the Pistons continue to figure out their path for the next few years within the NBA landscape, veteran Bojan Bogdanovic is the team’s leading scorer at 20.3 points per game. Bogdanovic has shown he's more comfortable in the friendly confines of Little Caesars Arena, shooting 43.5% from three at home compared to just 35.9% on the road. As of now, Bogdanovic is not listed on Detriot's injury report; he missed last Sunday's game against Cleveland due to right knee and ankle soreness. Bogdanovic played only 19 minutes in Tuesday’s match up as the Pistons got waxed by the New York Knicks 140-110.

Keep Detroit off the glass

Detroit may not have a ton of eye-popping stats this season, but the Pistons rank 12th in the NBA in offensive rebounds, grabbing 11.3 per game. The Mavericks have struggled this season on the glass, giving up plenty of offensive boards. With the frontcourt of rookie Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, the Mavericks will need a team effort to keep the Detroit big men at bay. Former Mavericks big man Nerlens Noel is listed as day-to-day on the Detroit injury report, but we’ve seen what he can do on the glass.

Become road warriors

As the calendar turns to December, the Dallas Mavericks currently have the second-worst road record in the NBA at 1-7, with only the Orlando Magic sporting a worse record at 1-9. If Dallas dreams of having home court in the playoffs, it's in their best interest to correct this immediately. The last time the Mavericks finished below .500 on the road and made the playoffs was the 2015-2016 season.

How to watch

You can watch the game on Bally Sports Southwest or NBA TV (if you live outside of the DFW area). Tip-off is at 6 p.m. CST.