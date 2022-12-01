Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Thursday, December 1st, 2022 ; 6:00 PM CST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -8(-110)

O/U 221.5(-110)

Mavs ML: -305

A recent report indicated the Pistons are looking to turn the corner next season and may look at acquiring vets in the offseason. The implication, of course, is that the team has no intentions of winning this season. The Pistons were a popular sleeper pick to sneak into the play-in tournament but a rough start to the season quickly put a pin in that balloon. In truth, the Piston have some nice pieces but were always going to be better off positioning themselves for one more dart throw in the lottery. Their 11-10-2 record against the spread indicates the Pistons do a good job of competing and keeping things rather close but ultimately losing (5-18 on the season).

For the Mavericks, they have to avoid an emotional let-down. The Pistons shouldn’t beat the Mavericks, but if the Mavericks show up and go through the motions, Detroit is pesky enough to steal a win at home.

Advice: Hold your nose and lay the points. Stay away from the over/under and hope the Mavericks put their best foot forward.

Player Props

Bojan Bogdanovic Over 18.5 points

Luka Doncic Over 30.5 points

Luka Doncic over 8.5 Assists

Bojan Bogdanovic Over 1.5 3s

The only player more beloved by the MMB staff than Luka Doncic is Bojan Bogdanovic. Watching him torch the Mavs in the playoffs last season was the source of much angst and almost tore this website apart. In all seriousness, Bogdanovic poses a match up problem for the Mavericks. He can punish our guards in the post and can drain open jumpers if you fall asleep on him on the perimeter. With Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey out, expect Bogdanovic to shoot early and often.

As far as Luka, you could do worse things with your money than bet on him to have a good game.

Player of the Day

Luka Doncic: Over 48.5 Pts+Reb+Ast

This could be one of those games where Luka has 25 points by halftime. If he comes close to 40 points, you only need a total of 9 rebounds and/or assists.