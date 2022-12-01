GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons

WHAT: Climbing back over .500

WHERE: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CT

HOW: NBAtv or Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: Dallas embarks on a two game road trip with Eastern Conference teams that have weird start times. The first match up is against the Detroit Pistons, a team on the verge of a hyper-tank. With Cade Cunningham perhaps staring a season ending injury, the Pistons don’t have much to play for. Rookie Jaden Ivey is really good, but he’s not good enough to pull a bad team out of the muck.

Other than that, both teams have pretty much everyone they’d like to see play available for minutes. Christian Wood might be lighter on minutes after dealing with some kind of illness but he is available. Jaden Hardy is also traveling with the Mavericks and if there’s a game for him to get minutes, it’s certainly this one.

But with the Maverick tendency to play down to bad opponents, we’ll see how things turn out. Join us after for post game content.