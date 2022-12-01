MMB Lounge: December to remember basketball event

The basketball lounge is back after I forgot for two more weeks to post something, even after someone asked me to. Alas, here’s the previous lounge.

Dallas is 10-10 as I write this with a lot to figure out. They play 17 games in 31 days, with games playing all over the place; there are no Dallas home stands this month but the Mavericks do have a 4 game road trip right before Christimas.

Other topics could include:

Jason Kidd, is he a robot? What is in his pockets?

Luka Doncic and the MVP ladder

Dwight Powell gets hit in the face

Do the Mavericks try to move JaVale McGee?

I’ll stop, this is y’all’s forum. Thanks for choosing to spend time at Mavs Moneyball.