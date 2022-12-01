MMB Lounge: December to remember basketball event

The basketball lounge is back after I forgot for two more weeks to post something, even after someone asked me to. Alas, here’s the previous lounge.
Dallas is 10-10 as I write this with a lot to figure out. They play 17 games in 31 days, with games playing all over the place; there are no Dallas home stands this month but the Mavericks do have a 4 game road trip right before Christimas.
Other topics could include:
- Jason Kidd, is he a robot? What is in his pockets?
- Luka Doncic and the MVP ladder
- Dwight Powell gets hit in the face
- Do the Mavericks try to move JaVale McGee?
I’ll stop, this is y’all’s forum. Thanks for choosing to spend time at Mavs Moneyball.
