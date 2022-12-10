Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls

The Mavs are coming off an extremely disappointing loss to the Bucks. A game essentially lost on the ability to make free throws. Luckily the Mavs play again tonight, hopefully eliminating the sour taste left in our mouths after last night. It does seem somewhat unfair to have to play a back-to-back after a 9pm tip off when the game is across the country the following day. It will be interesting to see how this affects the team in anyway. Let’s take a look into the betting landscape for tonight.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls

Date and Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022; 7:00pm CST

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +2

O/U: 224

Mavs ML: +105

Odds up to date as of 11 am CST from DraftKings Sportsbook

The Mavericks come into this game as two-point underdogs. Not surprising as this is the second night of a back-to-back for the Mavs. Chicago has had a disappointing start to the season as they currently sit at 10-14. However, with a healthier team as of late I believe their team is better than what their record depicts. With that being said, I am still leaning towards taking Mavs ML. With only a two-point spread give me the extra value on odds and believe in the Mavs to bounce back tonight.

O/U

The O/U is set at 224 for this game and I personally will be staying away. Both teams average 111 points a game, meaning we would need an above average game on scoring from both teams for this to hit the over. The Mavs average 108.4 points per game on the second night of a back-to-back as well. I will be staying away however, if you are itching to take the o/u I would lean under.

Player Props

Let’s take a look at some player props that stand out today.

Nikola Vucevic over 26.5 points + rebounds (-115)

I am looking for the Bulls to go inside to the big fella early tonight to try and take advantage of the size matchup. Couple this with Mavs not shooting as well on second night of back-to-backs, more rebound opportunities should be available for Vucevic.

Spencer Dinwiddie over 7.5 rebounds + assists (-120)

In the last five games Spencer is averaging 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. I think this line gives us great value and would make an excellent parlay piece.

Same Game Parlay

If you are new to DraftKings Sportsbook you can find a category of bets labeled “Quick SGP”. This stands for “same game parlay”. One SGP has caught my eye and it’s at +850 odds. The parlay consists of Dallas ML, Luka 30+ points, and Spencer Dinwiddie 20+ points. At +850 odds I like the value here as both players are capable of putting up these numbers any given night.

PLAY OF THE DAY

Luka Doncic over 2.5 threes (-140)

I like this prop purely off the amount of threes Luka has been taking lately. Doncic is shooting 10.4 threes in the last five games. This prop has hit the last 7 games and I expect the trend to continue tonight.